The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hornets Game

From Jayson Tatum's posterizing jam to a classic Marcus Smart play, an alley-oop to Robert Williams, Miles Bridges' two-handed block, and Robert Williams coming through in the clutch, here are the top five plays from Wednesday's game between the Celtics and Hornets.

Jayson Tatum Puts Mason Plumlee on a Poster

Duke on Duke crime, as Jayson Tatum puts Mason Plumlee on a poster for two of his 19 points. Tatum also had a team-high nine assists, and he grabbed six rebounds in Boston's 113-107 win over the Hornets.

Marcus Smart Thwarts Kelly Oubre's Fast-Break Layup

Vintage Marcus Smart. The defensive stalwart, known for making winning plays such as this one, is at the right wing when Jaylen Brown gets stripped, but he sprints across the court, catches up to Kelly Oubre, and cleanly blocks his shot.

Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams Execute the Two-Man Game in Textbook Fashion

When Jayson Tatum comes off a screen from Robert Williams, he has Miles Bridges chasing him over the top, and he holds the attention of Mason Plumlee, who comes too high up the floor to have much of a chance at breaking up this alley-oop to the Timelord.

Miles Bridges' Block Leads to a LaMelo Ball Three

What a block by Miles Bridges! He comes over the top with two hands to emphatically swat Jaylen Brown's layup off the backboard, which produces a three for LaMelo Ball at the other end.

Robert Williams Comes Through in the Clutch

The play of the game. Before this, P.J. Washington was 4/8 from beyond the arc, and if he makes this shot, the Hornets go up by one with 28.5 seconds left.

Instead, aided by an ineffective screen set by Terry Rozier, Robert Williams closes out to Washington and preserves the Celtics' lead.