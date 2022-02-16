The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Sixers Game

From Jayson Tatum turning back Tyrese Maxey's layup to him uncorking a pair of step-back jumpers, Joel Embiid's posterizing dunk, and Jaylen Brown's buzzer-beating three, these are the top five plays from Tuesday's game between the Celtics and Sixers.

Jayson Tatum Thwarts Tyrese Maxey's Layup

It's understandable if at first blush you think this is a goaltend, but if you slowly move through the clip, you'll see that it's a clean block. It's also pretty impressive that to get there, Jayson Tatum came from past the left side of the paint to the right side of the rim to reject Tyrese Maxey's layup just before it hit the backboard.

Joel Embiid's Posterizing Dunk

What Joel Embiid can do at his size is simply incredible. In the play above, he spins through an opening between Derrick White and Al Horford, then dunks on Grant Williams, who went full extension in an attempt to block the Sixers' star center.

Jayson Tatum Shakes Joel Embiid, Buries the Jumper

Tatum snakes his way across the free-throw line, pulling Embiid with him as he brings the ball to the right wing. When he dribbles between his legs, going left to right, and drops his shoulders, he gets Embiid thinking he'll drive to the basket. But Tatum snaps the ball back to his left hand with a crossover, then covers significant ground on his step-back, creating an open shot that splashes through the net.

His foot was on the line, making this a long two instead of a three, but the move was filthy, and he buried the shot, producing one of the top five plays from Tuesday's blowout victory.

Jaylen Brown Buries a Three to Beat the Halftime Buzzer

Jaylen Brown was on fire in the second quarter, scoring 15 of his game-high 29 points in the period. He capped that by utilizing two in-and-out dribbles to get himself in rhythm and create the necessary space to hoist a three over Maxey and Matisse Thybulle that he buries just before the halftime buzzer. Brown's bucket gave Boston a 27-point lead entering the break.

Jayson Tatum Uncorks Step-Back, Fadeaway Three in Front of Celtics' Bench

Tatum dribbles between his legs five times, finally prompting Georges Niang to reach with his right arm. When the latter does that, he leans left, putting more pressure on his right foot; his right knee bends, and Tatum uncorks a step-back, fadeaway three that he swishes in front of the Celtics' bench.