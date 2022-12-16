Two Celtics Starters Returning While Another's Status in Question for Friday's Game Against the Magic

Robert Williams makes his season debut Friday against the Magic, but the Celtics might be without another starter.

The countdown to Robert Williams' season debut has just hours left. The Timelord, who received an 8–12-week timetable for his return after an arthroscopic knee procedure, does so 12 weeks after his operation.

From an orthopedic surgeon's insight to Joe Mazzulla's and reintegrating Williams into an offense that looks different than when he last played in it, here's what you need to know as Williams prepares to suit up when the Celtics host the Magic Friday night at TD Garden.

Boston also welcomes back Al Horford on Friday. Per the team's latest injury report, he'll rejoin the fold after a five-game absence. Horford was in the NBA's health and safety protocols, then he and his wife welcomed a new addition to their family.

But even with Williams and Horford returning to the lineup, the Celtics might not have all five starters available against Orlando. The team lists starting floor general Marcus Smart as questionable for the matchup due to a non-Covid illness.

Smart's coming off an outstanding performance in Tuesday's comeback win against the Lakers, where he scored 18 points, dished out six assists, grabbed five boards, and swiped two steals. His swooping in to pick off an LA inbounds pass after a Grant Williams three, giving Boston a quick 5-0 jolt, was one of the key plays sparking the Celtics' come-from-behind victory.

Inside The Celtics will have an update on Smart's status for Friday's tilt against Orlando as soon as provided.

Tip-off is at 7:30 pm EST.

