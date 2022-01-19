UPDATE: Robert Williams Will Miss Tonight's Game vs. Hornets

Robert Williams will miss Wednesday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Williams has a rather exciting reason for his absence, as it's due to the birth of his child, which also kept him out of Monday's win vs. the Pelicans.

When speaking with the media following Tuesday's practice, Ime Udoka said the Celtics anticipated having Williams back for Wednesday's game, but his return will happen on his time.

Marcus Smart and Aaron Nesmith are also out for the Celtics matchup against the Hornets. The former, who hasn't played since sustaining a right thigh contusion during last Monday's win against the Pacers, exited health and safety protocols on Tuesday but needs time to rebuild his stamina.

Nesmith sprained his ankle during Boston's victory vs. the Pelicans on Monday. The energy and intensity he provided off the bench earned him 19 minutes of playing time, in which he scored five points, grabbed six rebounds, and registered a +16 plus-minus rating.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Hornets on Wednesday is at 7:30 EST.

