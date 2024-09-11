Video: After Making History, Horford Brings Larry O'Brien Trophy to Dominican Republic
It took Al Horford 17 years and 186 playoff games worth of patience to become an NBA champion. It's the most postseason contests played before raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy. In doing so, he became the first Dominican-born player to win an NBA title.
"I'm happy to be able to bring the community that joy," Horford said to a mass audience that came to Raising Cane's on Boylston Street to meet and congratulate him days after the Celtics captured Banner 18. "And hopefully be able to inspire younger kids to do different things in their lives. So, for me, that's the biggest thing. [For] that next generation to be able to see that and identify with me."
The five-time All-Star recently utilized his turn with the Larry O'Brien Trophy to bring it to the Dominican Republic, with his family and Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla accompanying him.
The Boston Celtics documented the trip, including capturing Horford's arrival in a post on their Instagram stories, as he walked off the plane with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
In two weeks, he'll return for training camp, with Boston's title defense starting early, with its preseason schedule beginning with a two-game mini-series against the Nuggets at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4 and 6.
Further Reading
Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing MVP and Title Chase and His Excitement to Start Over
Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More
Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics
Lonnie Walker IV Delivers Motivated Message about Joining Celtics
Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency
Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player