Video: After Making History, Horford Brings Larry O'Brien Trophy to Dominican Republic

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
It took Al Horford 17 years and 186 playoff games worth of patience to become an NBA champion. It's the most postseason contests played before raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy. In doing so, he became the first Dominican-born player to win an NBA title.

"I'm happy to be able to bring the community that joy," Horford said to a mass audience that came to Raising Cane's on Boylston Street to meet and congratulate him days after the Celtics captured Banner 18. "And hopefully be able to inspire younger kids to do different things in their lives. So, for me, that's the biggest thing. [For] that next generation to be able to see that and identify with me."

The five-time All-Star recently utilized his turn with the Larry O'Brien Trophy to bring it to the Dominican Republic, with his family and Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla accompanying him.

Joe Mazzulla and Al Horford smile for a picture while on a flight to the Dominican Republic with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Image courtesy of @ameliavega on Instagram

The Boston Celtics documented the trip, including capturing Horford's arrival in a post on their Instagram stories, as he walked off the plane with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

In two weeks, he'll return for training camp, with Boston's title defense starting early, with its preseason schedule beginning with a two-game mini-series against the Nuggets at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4 and 6.

