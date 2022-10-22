With Celtics on Second Night of a Back-to-Back, Al Horford Out for Saturday's Game vs. Magic

During training camp, Al Horford expressed he wants to play in both ends of back-to-backs this season. However, pacing him through the campaign is even more meaningful to the Celtics than regular season wins.

And after logging 34 minutes in Friday night's 111-104 victory in Miami, Boston's wisely chosen to hold the 36-year-old out of Saturday's game against Orlando.

That decision factored into Blake Griffin not playing on the front end of this back-to-back. Griffin grabbed five rebounds in eight minutes in Boston's opening-night win over the Sixers.

Noah Vonleh, who threw down two thunderous dunks against Miami, grabbed five rebounds, three on the offensive glass, and blocked two shots, will also fill many of the minutes at center in Horford's absence.

Saturday might also bring Luke Kornet's season debut. While he's coming off an ankle injury, he's a seven-foot-two center who moves well and can stretch the floor.

