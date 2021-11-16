With Josh Richardson, A Little Goes A Long Way For the Boston Celtics

When the Boston Celtics acquired Josh Richardson over the summer, the motivation was to soften the blow of losing Evan Fournier.

Additionally, Boston's bench needed a boost. The Celtics' second unit ranked 28th in points per game last season, averaging 31.3 per contest, according to NBA.com. As much as the team would love to see former lottery picks Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith move up the rotation, the Celtics weren't going to bank on them doing so.

In Richardson, the Celtics know they have a veteran who can do a little bit of everything. He's not a knock-down three-point shooter, but for his career, he's making 35.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, which is about league average. He can also create quality scoring chances off the dribble, and he's a solid perimeter defender, on and off the ball.

When, on their fourth try, the Celtics finally picked up their first win at TD Garden this season, beating the Toronto Raptors 104-88, there's a strong case for it being Josh Richardson's best game of the season.

Richardson was most impactful on the defensive end, registering three steals and a chase-down block while being active and playing with a great deal of energy.

The Celtics can count on Richardson to consistently provide that level of energy and effort on the defensive end; it's a part of his reputation. What's less consistent is his scoring output. But on a night where Boston needed him, among others, to step up in Jaylen Brown's absence, Richardson contributed 15 points on five of nine shooting, including making two of his four attempts from three-point range.

When asked by NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin after the game whether that was the most comfortable he's felt since joining the Celtics, Richardson said: "Pretty close to it, yeah. Probably this and the Wizards (game) in Washington. But I still haven't started panicking. I don't think anyone in the locker room's getting antsy about a few losses; just trying to progress. I think we're all kind of starting to find our footing."

It would be great if Richardson consistently chipped in 15 points off the Celtics' bench, but when Brown is healthy, the bar is lower. When the team's top scorers are active, Richardson providing 10+ points on efficient shooting goes a long way. That's especially true when it's paired with him playing up to his standards defensively.