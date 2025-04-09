17-Year NBA Veteran's Reacts to Controversial Luka Doncic Foul in Lakers-Thunder
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make some noise in the NBA playoffs soon, as they had a great opportunity to measure themselves against the league's best team when they faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road for consecutive games. While they handled the Thunder in a blowout in the first contest, it wasn't the same the second time around.
Headlined by a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 42-point performance, the Thunder captured the regular season series with a 136-120 win. However, perhaps the biggest headline was around Luka Doncic, as the Lakers star was ejected in the fourth quarter when they had the lead. Speaking on the topic, former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams kept it blunt with his response.
"If you're always giving the referees a hard time, they're not gonna give you the benefit of the doubt in thinking that you're talking to somebody in the crowd...," Williams shared on FanDuel TV. "Especially when you already have a [technical foul]."
While Williams makes a valid point, the NBA ended up going back on their decision and rescinded the technical foul from Doncic. Regardless, the point still stands and is important for players like Doncic to be aware of with the playoffs coming up and missing time in a game mattering significantly.
If Los Angeles holds onto the third seed in the West, they'll only see the Thunder again this season if the two teams face off in the Western Conference Finals in a series that would certainly entertain.
Related Articles
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear on Kawhi Leonard
NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard Injury News Before Clippers vs Spurs
Former NBA Star Reacts to Draymond Green's Controversial Foul