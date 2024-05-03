Clippers Plan for Ty Lue Amid Lakers Rumors Revealed
Today is Clippers head coach Ty Lue's birthday, but that's not why he's in the headlines. From the moment that the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham, Lue's name immediately popped up in circulation.
According to a report from Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers are strongly considering Ty Lue to be the next head coach of the team. However, according to a subsequent report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers want to sign Ty Lue to an extension. According to Wojnarowski, the Clippers are looking to extend Ty Lue, regardless of the outcome of their first-round matchup against the Mavericks.
"The Clippers are trailing the Dallas Mavericks 3-2 in the Western Conference first-round playoff series with Game 6 set for Friday, but the outcome of this postseason has no bearing on the Clippers' desire to keep Lue as the franchise's long-term coach, sources said. LA was 51-31 and the fourth seed in the Western Conference this season," said Wojnarowski.
The LA Clippers are in a very interesting situation when it comes to Ty Lue. On one end, critics could argue that if the team underperforms in the playoffs this year, that they need an entirely new voice and foundation. On the other end, Lue has never really had a fair shot with this team. Every single season, Ty Lue has dealt with some kind of major injury to his best players on the team, with this season being no exception.
Regardless of whatever decision the Clippers and Lakers make on Ty Lue, the more important thing on his mind today is tonight's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
