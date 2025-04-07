Former NBA Star Reacts to Draymond Green's Controversial Foul
The Golden State Warriors are among several teams in the Western Conference competing for playoff seeding up until the end of the season, looking to avoid the play-in tournament and a potential matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. On Sunday night, their path to a top-six seed got a lot tougher after a matchup with the Houston Rockets.
In a game highlighted by Steph Curry's three points, the Rockets handed Golden State a 106-96. The game also featured a lot of key moments, such as Curry's interaction with Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Draymond Green's flagrant foul against Alperen Sengun. Speaking on the foul, former Los Angeles Clipper star Lou Williams shared his thoughts on the controversial call.
"This one right here looks like a basketball play to me," Williams shared. "But you know, referees are human, they look at who it is, what type of play it is, and your reputation comes into play. Then, they make calls based on it. I don't know if he's seeking Sengun out right here...It's Draymond Green, so everything that he does is gonna be considered with a grain of salt."
There's no doubt that Green's reputation as a player who has had several technical and flagrant fouls in his career wasn't helping him at all in the case of this foul. While Green is usually in headlines being called a dirty player, this time, he's being defended for a call that didn't go his way.
If Golden State does end up falling to the seventh seed and Houston holds on to the second seed, it would set up a playoff series between the two sides that would provide an emotional series in the first round.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Massive Steph Curry Statement
NBA Executives Compare Cooper Flagg to Kawhi Leonard
17-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement