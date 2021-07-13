Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Former Clipper Willie Green Becomes Frontrunner for Pelicans' Head Coaching Job

Former Clipper Willie Green Becomes Frontrunner for Pelicans' Head Coaching Job

Former LA Clippers guard Willie Green has reportedly emerged as a strong frontrunner for the Pelicans head coaching job.
Author:
Publish date:
Former LA Clippers guard Willie Green has reportedly emerged as a strong frontrunner for the Pelicans head coaching job.

In a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday evening, it was reported that former LA Clippers guard Willie Green has emerged as a strong frontrunner to fill the New Orleans Pelicans' head coaching vacancy. Green, who served as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns from 2016-2021, is now reportedly next in line to get a head coaching job.

Willie Green spent 12 seasons in the NBA, including two with the Clippers from 2012-2014. In his two seasons with the Clippers, Green averaged 5.7 PPG and shot an efficient 39% from deep. Winning has already been a part of Green's coaching career, as he was on staff with the Golden State Warriors when they won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams said that Willie Green and Chris Paul are basically best friends, and joked that Paul probably listens to Green more than he listens to Monty. Chris Paul and Willie Green were teammates on the LA Clippers from 2012-2014, where they experienced two of the winningest seasons in franchise history together.

Willie Green is expected to accept the New Orleans Pelicans head coaching job, where he will be tasked with the responsibility of leading Zion Williamson and a young Pelicans team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Related Articles

Was This the Best LA Clippers Team Ever?

NBA Executives Believe Kawhi Leonard is Staying With LA Clippers

Clippers Open Off-Season With 3rd Best Odds at 2022 Title

nba_g_green11_1296x864
Game Day

Former Clipper Willie Green Becomes Frontrunner for Pelicans' Head Coaching Job

USATSI_16031182_168384702_lowres
News

Montrezl Harrell Says Not Playing Over Matchups 'Isn't Real'

john-wall-rockets-calls-a-play
News

Rate the Trade: John Wall to the Clippers

USATSI_16349896
News

Update on Terance Mann's Exension Talks with Clippers

USATSI_16266034_168384702_lowres
News

Clippers To Lose Three Members of Coaching Staff

usatsi_15954574_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Still Ranks Atop NBA Playoffs Leaderboards

USATSI_16255882_168384702_lowres
News

The Special Stories of How Clippers Basketball Impacted Fans' Lives

Jan 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers players huddle before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clippers Open Off-Season With the 3rd Best Odds at 2022 Title