Kawhi Leonard’s Official Injury Status for Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 6
The LA Clippers are facing elimination vs. the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6, and they will again be without Kawhi Leonard. Again ruled out with right knee inflammation, Leonard will be missing his fourth game of this series.
The Clippers were blown out on their home floor in Game 5, and will need to be a completely different team in Game 6 in order to send this series back to Los Angeles for Game 7. The Clippers have shown an ability to compete at a high level without Leonard at times in this series, but their Game 5 performance was as concerning as it gets.
A rested Oklahoma City Thunder team awaits the winner of this Clippers vs. Mavericks series, as OKC was able to quickly wrap their series up with the New Orleans Pelicans. On the other side of the Western Conference bracket, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to begin a very highly anticipated series on Saturday.
For the Clippers to get a win without Leonard in Game 6, they will need much closer to the version of Paul George and James Harden that they got in Game 4. Anything resembling Game 5 will likely end LA’s season. Both George and Harden have proven their ability to step up in the absence of Leonard at times, and the Clippers will need all those two stars can bring in this elimination game.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years