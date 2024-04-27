Kyrie Irving's Honest Statement on Clutch Game 3 Win vs Clippers
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks faced off in yet another chippy playoff game tonight, but only one team showed up - and it wasn't the Clippers.
After the first quarter, the Mavericks led wire-to-wire against the Clippers in a game where neither team looked particularly impressive. The only difference was that the Clippers looked that much worse than the Mavericks. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving shot for a combined 15/42 from the field. However, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook shot for a combined 7/25 from the field, having the same amount of turnovers as made baskets.
While Irving struggled for three quarters, he showed up in the fourth quarter exactly when the Mavericks needed him. For as much as the Clippers struggled to show up offensively, they somehow cut the game to a 6-point game in the third quarter - until Kyrie Irving had enough.
"It's the will and the heart of a champion," Kyrie Irving said about his fourth-quarter performance. "You've gotta get out of your own way. I think me maturing over the years has really taught me to let the game come to me."
The biggest question mark heading into Game 4 will be the health of Kawhi Leonard. He looked like a complete shell of himself in Game 3, easily playing the worst playoff game of his career. Simply put, Kawhi Leonard doesn't look right out there, and his presence is hurting the Clippers more than it's helping them. The team needs to make a serious consideration about bringing him off the bench or sitting him out for Game 4.
