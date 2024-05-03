Luka Doncic’s Injury Status for Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 6
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been battling an injury and illness throughout this opening round series vs. the LA Clippers, but has been able to remain productive. A knee sprain had Doncic on the Game 5 injury report, and he also revealed to reporters that he had been sick for several days, but he was able to suit up and play.
The Mavericks have released their injury report for Game 6, and Doncic is not listed, meaning he is available to play. Doncic finished with 35 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds in the blowout win over LA in Game 5, and will look to replicate that performance in this closeout opportunity.
For the Clippers, the 30-point loss in Game 5 was their worst playoff loss in franchise history. Getting absolutely blown out on their home floor, the Clippers now must win on the road in order to force a Game 7 back in Los Angeles.
The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard in this elimination game, as the star forward will be missing his fourth game of the series with right knee inflammation. There is no sense on if or when Leonard will be able to return if the Clippers find a way to advance.
Game 6 between LA and Dallas will begin at 6:30 PM PT.
