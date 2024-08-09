New Clippers Player Reacts to Being Teammates With Kawhi Leonard, James Harden
The LA Clippers may have lost Paul George this offseason, but they still have two veteran All-Stars in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. In the wake of losing Paul George though, the team added an elite defender in Derrick Jones Jr., who is excited to play with both Kawhi and Harden.
During an exclusive interview with Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints, Derrick Jones Jr. gave his thoughts on leaving the Dallas Mavericks to become teammates with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
“They’re both future Hall of Famers,” Jones said to Azarly. “Elite offensively. James [Harden] has become a better defender, and Kawhi [Leonard] has always been who he is on the defensive end. That’s one person who I’m gonna pick his brain on the defensive end. Whenever I can get in the lab with them, I’m gonna be there.”
From day one of joining the LA Clippers, Derrick Jones Jr. has been nothing but smiles. It seems very clear that he's going to have a very important defensive anchor role on the team. One that Derrick Jones Jr. was willing to leave a Western Conference champion Mavericks team for. With the combination of Derrick Jones Jr., Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac in the starting lineup, the Clippers have a chance to be a very surprising defensive team this season.
