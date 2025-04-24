10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony's Strong Kawhi Leonard Statement
The LA Clippers are in a first-round playoff battle against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. After taking a Game 1 loss, the Clippers bounced back to steal Game 2 in Denver and now head back to LA with some momentum.
In their Game 2 win, the Clippers were led by star forward Kawhi Leonard with 39 points on 15-19 shooting from the field and 4-7 from beyond the arc, putting together one of the most efficient playoff performances of all time.
If the two-time NBA Finals MVP is playing at this high of a level, the Nuggets and whoever else is in their path may be in trouble.
NBA legend and ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony talked about Leonard after his incredible performance.
"The midrange is his money," Anthony said. "He's efficient, he's effective. He can get to spot. You don't know how to guard that... Laterally, he's moving; he got his bounce back. His pop. Kawhi is special, always been special. I love watching Kawhi play because I know the essence of how he plays."
Leonard consistently proves to everyone what he is capable of when healthy, but his problem has always been staying healthy. Leonard has not played a full playoff series since 2021, so having him healthy and moving like this against the Nuggets is huge.
Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Nuggets in LA for Game 3 on Thursday night with the chance to take a commanding 2-1 series lead.