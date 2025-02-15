All Clippers

11-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Ben Simmons Joining Clippers

Three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas reacted to the LA Clippers signing Ben Simmons

Logan Struck

Feb 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard/forward Ben Simmons (25) dunks over Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
With a 31-23 record at the All-Star break, the LA Clippers have put themselves in a good position to make a late-season push for a top-four seed in the West. They currently sit in sixth place but have proven they have all the right pieces to make it work.

The Clippers have been building around superstar forward Kawhi Leonard since he signed in 2019, but this year's squad could be their most balanced roster yet. Of course, the Clippers have guys like James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac, but their newest signing could be the X-factor.

The Clippers signed Ben Simmons after he was bought out by the Brooklyn Nets, and the 6-foot-10 point guard made an immediate impact in his debut. In an overtime win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Simmons had 12 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and a block on 4-5 shooting.

Simmons can do so much on both sides of the ball, but his defensive versatility takes LA's already-impressive defense to another level. 11-year NBA veteran and three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas reacted to the move.

"This is a great move for the Clippers because they brought in one guy who doesn't affect their offense but gives them everything on defense," Arenas said about the Clippers signing Simmons.

The Clippers have the league's second-best defensive rating (108.3), so adding a guy like Simmons to lead their second unit will help them on that end even more. Regardless of where the Clippers end in the standings, they are built for a deep playoff run.

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

