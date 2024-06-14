11-Year NBA Veteran Sends Strong Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Message
In a recent video uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter), former LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers addressed what he feels is unfair scrutiny being placed on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum in these NBA Finals.
"I wanted to talk about a couple different things regarding Jayson Tatum and I feel like the unfair scrutiny that he has gotten over the past couple of weeks," Rivers said. "I think we as the media and we as fans have to be very careful about the culture that we set, in regards to how we know cover these these young men playing the game, what we value, what we choose to headline and ultimately what we choose to push out there as the narrative surrounding these players."
Rivers added, "I believe Jayson Tatum is obviously the best player on the Celtics. There’s a reason why he gets the best defender on every team. Not even debate. I believe Jayson Tatum is top-five in the NBA, and in saying that, Jaylen Brown has outplayed him in the Finals."
While Rivers acknowledged that Brown has outplayed Tatum this series, he went on to say Brown is a top-10 player in the league because of what he brings on both ends, how he impacts winning, and how available he is.
The ultimate message from Rivers is that Boston has found a winning formula that starts with their two best players, and while so much emphasis gets placed on individual production, Rivers believes it is important to highlight how Tatum and Brown have come together to impact winning.
