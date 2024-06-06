11-Year NBA Veteran's Honest Statement on Kawhi Leonard on Team USA
Team USA is looking absolutely stacked for the 2024 Summer Olympics. One player in particular though, is the biggest question mark on the team, and that is Kawhi Leonard.
After failing to play in the 2024 NBA Playoffs due to knee inflammation, many are wondering if he's even able to play in the Olympics, or if he should even play at all. 11-year NBA veteran and 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas believes Leonard should play.
“I see both of them [Joel Embiid & Kawhi Leonard] playing because they won a Gold," Arenas said on the Gil's Arena Show. "Are they going to be playing at a very high level? No need to...I don’t need Embiid and I don’t need Kawhi but I have em. I have guys that are just as talented and better to come in and sub in if they're not playing very well. That is the point of star-studded."
The biggest people who would have a concern with Kawhi Leonard playing in the Olympics are Clippers fans. It's very clear at this point that Leonard is no longer capable of playing a full NBA season without his knee flaring up. Playing in the Olympics only heightens that risk of injury for Leonard. However, if he's used as a "break glass in case of emergency" type of player, that might prevent further damage.
