11-Year NBA Veteran's Honest Statement on Kawhi Leonard on Team USA

“I see both of them [Joel Embiid & Kawhi Leonard] playing because they won a Gold. Are they going to be playing at a very high level? No need to… it was so star-studded. I don’t need Embiid and I don’t need Kawhi but I have em.”



Gil on Embiid and Kawhi’s chances of playing for… pic.twitter.com/YotLGSr9Jx