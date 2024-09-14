12-Time NBA All-Star Reacts to Caitlin Clark Making WNBA History
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA’s single season assists record in Friday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces. Now with 321 assists and counting, Clark broke this record in her first WNBA season.
Clark’s playmaking has been one of the most impressive parts of her game at the WNBA level. While the deep three-point shooting draws a lot of attention, Clark’s passing ability has helped elevate her teammates and has Indiana in the WNBA playoffs.
Clark's record-breaking 317th assist came on a pass to Kelsey Mitchell:
After breaking this historic record, Clark received a message on X from 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul.
Via Paul: “Assisting is what we do. Congrats @CaitlinClark22 on breaking the @WNBA single season assist record! @StateFarm"
Like Paul, Clark has a deal with State Farm. Clark reshared this message from Paul on her Instagram story. Paul is a five-time NBA assists champion, and two of those came in consecutive seasons with the LA Clippers (2014, 2015).
Now with the San Antonio Spurs, Paul has played for the New Orleans Hornets, Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors. Paul made five of his 12 All-Star teams with the Clippers where he spent six total seasons before being traded to Houston.
Clark has taken the basketball world by storm in her rookie season and has a chance to continue doing so when she and the Fever play in the WNBA postseason.
