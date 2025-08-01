12x All-Star Chris Paul Gets Honest on NBA Retirement Rumors
LA Clippers guard Chris Paul is one of the oldest players in the NBA at 40 years old. No one expected him to play this song, but at the same time, many are expecting the end to be near, especially after he re-joined the Clippers.
While many are expecting Paul to retire soon, it's something that he hasn't fully thought of yet. During an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN, Paul addressed the rumors directly.
"Yeah... I don't know," Paul admitted. "I don't know that. I think throughout this season, at some point—guys that I know who retired and all this different side stuff— more than anything this season, I will definitely enjoy it. I don't take this for granted. I don’t."
Subsequently, after the interview, Paul gave a press conference in front of both media members and Clippers fans. Throughout it, he was asked numerous times about his future in the league.
"I'm just in it to tell you the truth. I'm still in it, right? Day in and day out, enjoying it, right? Because, like I said, you live and you learn it, you learn not to take things for granted," Paul said. "I was home this morning and tell you the truth, my wife and my kids probably tired of me already, 'cause ever since I got the news, every time we home, I'm just jumping around, talking about, “I'm home, I'm home...”
What is Chris Paul's Thought Process Right Now?
While everyone may want Paul to address his NBA future head-on, it seems like something he's not quite ready to tackle yet. The thing he seems to care about most is just being around his family again and not having to travel.
"Don't matter if you talk, don’t matter if you're watching TV or anything like that, so it's just been really cool to be around my family and know that the countdown hasn't started for me to leave again," Paul said. "So, I think that's what I'm most happy in thinking about right now."
For Chris Paul to decide to return to the Clippers must mean that he's nearing the end. He willingly joined a team that told him beforehand that he won't be playing every single day. Paul has never been at a point in his career where he wouldn't receive consistent minutes.
The end isn't here, but it may be near for twelve-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul.