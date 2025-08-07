12x NBA All-Star Gets Honest on Relationship With James Harden
Throughout James Harden's 16-year career, he's played with some of the greatest players in NBA history on some incredibly stacked teams.
The Clippers guard has played on a big-three with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Dwight Howard on the Houston Rockets, with Durant and Kyrie Irving on the Nets, and with Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers.
However, there's one teammate that fans remember Harden playing with on what could have been the best team of his career - Chris Paul. For two seasons, Harden and Paul played together on the Houston Rockets in what was the Golden State Warriors' greatest challenge during the 2017-18 NBA season.
Unfortunately, the duo continuously came short against Durant and the Warriors, but one of the most memorable moments was when it seemed like Paul and Harden were imploding. It was no coincidence that Paul was gone from the Rockets within only two seasons.
Chris Paul and James Harden's Reunion in LA
Now, after over half a decade, Paul and Harden are teammates again on the Clippers. Despite their previous differences, Paul is excited about the opportunity. One of the first things Paul addressed in his first press conference with LA was that infamous clip with Harden.
“Yeah, we talked about it and talked about just the history of obviously being there in Houston," Paul said. "And it's funny man, for that clip that goes around, there was a lot of stuff, funnier stuff than that, that was just sort of our relationship."
Even though Paul and Harden had their moments of intense ferocity, that's what made the two a special duo - something Chris Paul agrees with.
"But I think that 's what made that team so good," Paul added. "We got on each other in different situations, but that team, I can honestly say it was one of the [most fun] teams I've ever been on in my career."
One Final Run in Los Angeles
Both James Harden and Chris Paul are in a much different situation now than they were in 2018. Harden is 35 years old, while Paul is 40. The two know they have unfinished business in LA.
"And James [Harden] is one of those guys that loves to be in the gym all day long, and so it's wild that you get this opportunity again after those two years and the success that we had and we definitely know we have unfinished business, so we'll get a chance to see what's going on here," Paul said.
It remains to be seen whether or not the 2025-26 NBA season will be Chris Paul's final season. While the end may not be now, it's very clear that the end is near. There's no better way for Paul to finish it than by winning a championship with his former teammates, in the city he used to play in.
With a team that consists of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Bradley Beal, Ivica Zubac, Chris Paul and a plethora of talented role players, the LA Clippers just may have a chance this season.