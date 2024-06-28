All Clippers

13-Year NBA Veteran Makes Contract Decision Before Free Agency

The LA Clippers have received contract news ahead of NBA free agency

Joey Linn

Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (left) and forward Paul George (second from left) watch the game from the bench during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (left) and forward Paul George (second from left) watch the game from the bench during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While the biggest NBA story leading up to free agency is the contract situation of LA Clippers star Paul George, there are other orders of business that must be taken care of as well. Saturday is the deadline for all player and team options, meaning George must make a decision in the next day. Veteran point guard Russell Westbrook also had a player option he must decide on.

The Clippers have already received word from 13-year veteran P.J. Tucker that he will be picking up his $11.5M player option for next season (per Shams Charania of The Athletic). This is not a surprising development, because while Tucker was very open about his frustration with his role last season, he would not receive anywhere near $11.5M in free agency, which made this an easy call for him.

Expressing on multiple occasions last season that he felt he should be playing more, Tucker was even sent home from LA's last game before the All-Star break (along with Bones Hyland) as his frustration reached a peak following the trade deadline. Clippers head coach Ty Lue downplayed this situation to reporters, calling it an opportunity for Tucker and Hyland to get their minds right after the trade deadlined had passed and they were not sent elsewhere.

In 31 games for the Clippers last season, Tucker averaged 1.7 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 0.5 APG on 36.0% from the field.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News