13-Year NBA Veteran Makes Contract Decision Before Free Agency
While the biggest NBA story leading up to free agency is the contract situation of LA Clippers star Paul George, there are other orders of business that must be taken care of as well. Saturday is the deadline for all player and team options, meaning George must make a decision in the next day. Veteran point guard Russell Westbrook also had a player option he must decide on.
The Clippers have already received word from 13-year veteran P.J. Tucker that he will be picking up his $11.5M player option for next season (per Shams Charania of The Athletic). This is not a surprising development, because while Tucker was very open about his frustration with his role last season, he would not receive anywhere near $11.5M in free agency, which made this an easy call for him.
Expressing on multiple occasions last season that he felt he should be playing more, Tucker was even sent home from LA's last game before the All-Star break (along with Bones Hyland) as his frustration reached a peak following the trade deadline. Clippers head coach Ty Lue downplayed this situation to reporters, calling it an opportunity for Tucker and Hyland to get their minds right after the trade deadlined had passed and they were not sent elsewhere.
In 31 games for the Clippers last season, Tucker averaged 1.7 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 0.5 APG on 36.0% from the field.
