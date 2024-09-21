13-Year NBA Veteran Makes Honest Statement on Bronny James
The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James 55th overall in the 2024 NBA draft. Entering the league with unprecedented attention for a late-second round pick, Bronny has a large spotlight on him due to his father being LeBron James.
Struggling with his shot to begin Summer League, James improved in his final two games, but still posted subpar numbers overall. Despite this, the 55th overall pick showed his defensive upside which will likely be his initial path to NBA minutes.
During a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, former NBA All-Star Baron Davis spoke on James’ Summer League performance and what the young guard can expect as he begins his NBA career.
“I always say that the Summer League is always the hardest thing to do because you’re just getting thrown into the fire,” Davis said. “You’re practicing hard, you’re working hard; you really don’t know how much work you need to put in because you’re so anxious and so giddy getting into the league, you know what I mean?”
Adding that you cannot judge a player too much from Summer League, Davis spoke on what’s to come for James.
“And to answer your Bronny question, it’s gonna get a lot harder," Davis said. "Summer League is like scratching the surface, you know what I mean?"
Davis continued, saying, "When you get into training camp and when you get into the season he’s gonna get better and be on a team where they have player development where they have great players; his dad is a great player; he’s gonna get better.”
A Los Angeles native, Davis spent 13 seasons in the NBA, three of which came with the LA Clippers.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement