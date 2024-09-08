All Clippers

13-Year NBA Veteran Sends Two-Word Message to Angel Reese After Injury News

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese announced that her WNBA rookie season is over.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) waits to enter the game against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half at Wintrust Arena.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has put together a historic WNBA rookie season. Breaking several all-time records with her rebounding and double-doubles, Reese is averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds.

In an announcement on Saturday, Reese shared that her WNBA rookie season is over.

“What a year,” Reese began. “I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol. Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed.”

Reese added, "All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next."

Also sharing this announcement on Instagram, Reese received a message from 13-year NBA veteran Quentin Richardson.

Via Richardson: "Speedy Recovery!!"

Former NBA player Quentin Richardson comments on Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's Instagram post.
Former NBA player Quentin Richardson comments on Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's Instagram post. / @qrich

Richardson played the first four of his 13 NBA seasons with the LA Clippers, and now co-hosts the Knuckleheads Podcast with his former teammate Darius Miles.

While Reese did not specify what her season-ending injury was, the Sky announced that a wrist injury is what will sideline her for the remainder of the season.

