13-Year NBA Veteran Sends Two-Word Message to Angel Reese After Injury News
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has put together a historic WNBA rookie season. Breaking several all-time records with her rebounding and double-doubles, Reese is averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds.
In an announcement on Saturday, Reese shared that her WNBA rookie season is over.
“What a year,” Reese began. “I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol. Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed.”
Reese added, "All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next."
Also sharing this announcement on Instagram, Reese received a message from 13-year NBA veteran Quentin Richardson.
Via Richardson: "Speedy Recovery!!"
Richardson played the first four of his 13 NBA seasons with the LA Clippers, and now co-hosts the Knuckleheads Podcast with his former teammate Darius Miles.
While Reese did not specify what her season-ending injury was, the Sky announced that a wrist injury is what will sideline her for the remainder of the season.
