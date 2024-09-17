13-Year Veteran Reacts to Boban Marjanovic Leaving NBA
The Houston Rockets and the NBA are losing one of their fan favorite players to the international basketball leagues, but there is a chance he'll be back. Boban Marjanovic agreed to a deal with Fenerbahce.
The news was reported by Eurohoops, with Marjanovic joining the Turkish basketball team on a new deal.
According to Basket News, Boban Marjanovic's new deal with Fenerbahce is for one year and has an exit clause, which would allow both sides to opt out of the deal by January 2025.
One players Boban Marjanovic spent a lot of time around in his NBA career is Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris. Harris and Marjanovic played together in Detroit, Los Angeles with the Clippers, and Philadelphia with the 76ers.
Tobias Harris took to Twitter on Tuesday to congratulate his good friend and former teammate on the move to Turkey.
Harris and Marjanovic played 142 games together in their years together in the NBA. They never went far in the playoffs together, but they always gave fans a fun duo on the team.
During his nine year NBA career, Boban Marjanovic played with the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets. He was a fan favorite everywhere he went and fans will welcome him back with open arms if he decides to return to the NBA.
