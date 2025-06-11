14-Year NBA Veteran Makes Announcement on Potential Retirement
Just over a month ago, PJ Tucker turned 40 years old. An NBA veteran for 14 seasons, he now joins LeBron James as the only active players at 40. Despite never making an All-Star Game or being selected for any sort of award, the veteran has been able to carve out a long career due to his ability to play great 3&D basketball.
After finishing this past season with the New York Knicks, adding a veteran presence to the bench, there has been plenty of speculation regarding Tucker's retirement. He has seen a noticeable dip in playing time, appearing in just six regular-season games over the last two years.
Tucker recently took to social media to silence rumors of his retirement. The former Texas Longhorn said he will continue to play.
"Never have a mentioned retirement or even given any indication that may be a thing," Tucker wrote. "I'm 40 years young 100% healthy, able, and will continue playing the game I've dedicated life to... HOOPIN!!!!!!"
Tucker has a $3.5 million team option with the Knicks, and if they decline, he will become an unrestricted free agent. He earned a two-year deal (with the team option) after originally signing a 10-day deal with New York.
The 6-foot-7 forward's championship pedigree could be of use to the Knicks or any other team next season. He's never been regarded as a top scorer, but he always provides defensive intensity and volume shooting on the other end. Tucker could still be useful to a postseason contender.
