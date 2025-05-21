All Clippers

14-Year NBA Veteran's Passionate Reaction to Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Moment

Former LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes shared his thoughts on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's confrontation

Grant Mona

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts to a flagrant foul from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts to a flagrant foul from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The scuffle after a hard foul during the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever's season opener was the talk of the WNBA and the entire world over the weekend. In the middle of the 3rd quarter, Reese pushed Indiana's Aliyah Boston before grabbing an offensive rebound. As Reese went for the putback, Clark fouled her to prevent the basket and then gave a shove to send her to the ground.

Reese got up and immediately went after Clark, who had to be separated from her by her teammates. The two players have a deep-rooted history, going back to their Iowa-LSU battles in college. Reese famously made a "can't see me" gesture when the two teams met in the NCAA tournament a few years back.

On "All The Smoke," former Clipper and 14-year NBA veteran Matt Barnes discussed why he likes the scuffle and thinks it is good for the WNBA.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) steals the ball from Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese
May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) steals the ball from Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"I don't give a sh** if they like each other or not. Who cares? I think what has grown this game is the storyline and the rivalry that started back in college," Barnes said of the dust-up.

"I think that's great for the game. This sh** has been happening...It just happens to be these two young stars in the league," he continued.

With a seemingly new rivalry brewing in the WNBA between the Sky and Fever, both players coined the interaction to be "a basketball play," but it is something to keep an eye on for the rest of the season and down the line in their careers.

Related Articles

Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Wants to Make NBA Comeback

Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard's Polarizing Jayson Tatum Take Before Celtics-Knicks

Ex-NBA Star Blake Griffin Sends Warning to LA Clippers

Published
Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

Home/News