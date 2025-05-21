14-Year NBA Veteran's Passionate Reaction to Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Moment
The scuffle after a hard foul during the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever's season opener was the talk of the WNBA and the entire world over the weekend. In the middle of the 3rd quarter, Reese pushed Indiana's Aliyah Boston before grabbing an offensive rebound. As Reese went for the putback, Clark fouled her to prevent the basket and then gave a shove to send her to the ground.
Reese got up and immediately went after Clark, who had to be separated from her by her teammates. The two players have a deep-rooted history, going back to their Iowa-LSU battles in college. Reese famously made a "can't see me" gesture when the two teams met in the NCAA tournament a few years back.
On "All The Smoke," former Clipper and 14-year NBA veteran Matt Barnes discussed why he likes the scuffle and thinks it is good for the WNBA.
"I don't give a sh** if they like each other or not. Who cares? I think what has grown this game is the storyline and the rivalry that started back in college," Barnes said of the dust-up.
"I think that's great for the game. This sh** has been happening...It just happens to be these two young stars in the league," he continued.
With a seemingly new rivalry brewing in the WNBA between the Sky and Fever, both players coined the interaction to be "a basketball play," but it is something to keep an eye on for the rest of the season and down the line in their careers.
Related Articles
Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Wants to Make NBA Comeback
Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard's Polarizing Jayson Tatum Take Before Celtics-Knicks