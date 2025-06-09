16-Year NBA Veteran Makes Major Career Change Amid Clippers Free Agency
The NBA has treated Patty Mills well, as the 36-year-old just finished his 16th season with the LA Clippers. Since entering the league in 2009, Mills has built a career off of elite three-point shooting and an ability to fit in any role and still be productive.
The Australian shooting guard is entering free agency after stints with LA and the Utah Jazz this past season. At 36, retirement looms, especially after reports surfaced last summer that Mills was expected to retire from international play.
Amid his playing career in question, Mills will take his off-the-court talents to the NCAA. The University of Hawai'i announced that the veteran would take over as the general manager of the men's basketball team.
"I'm deeply honored to join the University of Hawai'i basketball program as the new General Manager." Mills said. "This role is not only a professional milestone, but a personal one as well.
"My connection to UH began in 2007 but since becoming a member of the North Shore community, I've felt a genuine sense of belonging that reminds me so much of home. I'm truly grateful to be embraced by this community, and I'm committed to honoring that connection by serving our program and representing the values we hold dear."
Mills played collegiate basketball at Saint Mary's (CA), but has ties to Hawai'i. According to the report from the university's website, Mills will "support student-athlete mentorship and development, while contributing to key areas including recruiting, fundraising, and community engagement."
Related Articles
New Report Reveals Clippers' Trade Interest in NBA Stars
Celtics Accepting Trade Calls on Championship Starter Amid Clippers Reports