17-Year NBA Veteran Believes LeBron James is Lying About Major Statement
The LA Lakers have started their 2024-25 campaign with an 18-14 record. They are sitting half a game behind their crosstown rival, the LA Clippers, at seventh place in the West.
The Lakers have been led by superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis, averaging a combined 49.5 points, 19.3 rebounds, and 12.4 assists per game. James will always be the star of the show, but Father Time seems to be catching up to the 40-year-old.
Many NBA franchises cannot wait until James retires so his dominant run comes to an end, but many fans hope that day never comes. James reassured those fans recently, saying that he could play at a high level for another 5-7 years if he wanted to.
While many believe the future Hall of Famer, there are also some doubters. James is in his 22nd NBA season with his lowest scoring production since his rookie year. James' longevity is unmatched, but nobody expects the "King" to play forever.
Clippers legend and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams told the Run It Back show that he is not falling for James' bold statement.
"Cap," Williams said. "Listen, I love to see what he's doing in year [22], but five to seven years is a stretch. He knows it's a stretch. He knows that saying it is gonna get the people going, like us, we're sitting here this morning talking about it. No human being is going to be playing at a high level at 46 to 47 years old... That body is starting to wear down a little bit... I'm calling cap on another five to seven years."
James playing at a high level for another half decade would be unreal, but realistically, the NBA legend will retire before he gets to that point. James has nothing left to prove to push his limits to play until he is 45. If anyone can play 27 to 29 years in the NBA, it is LeBron, but there is no chance it actually happens and he is saying he can because he knows he will not have to prove it.
