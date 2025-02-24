17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Statement On Kevin Durant's Future
A lot of moves happened the week before the NBA trade deadline that changed the landscape of the league. From Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis swapping places to De'Aaron Fox teaming up with Victor Wembanyama for the future, the 2025 trade deadline might've been the biggest one in league history in terms of moves.
While there were a lot of moves that happened, there were a few that didn't. Chicago, for example, opted not to trade center Nikola Vucevic, while the Phoenix Suns almost pulled the trigger on a deal to move off All-NBA forward Kevin Durant. Durant shared he was surprised to see his name in trade talks, and with Phoenix slumping currently, ex-Clippers guard Lou Williams sees change coming.
"[Phoenix are] just not a good basketball team," Williams shared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. "Obviously, they're gonna make some changes this summer, that's gonna start with Kevin Durant being in the last leg of his career. He's gonna wanna win, he's gonna wanna compete for a championship, or at least play the game in peace somewhere where he wants to be."
Continuing to fall in the standings out of the play-in tournament seeding, the Suns are just 2-8 in their last 10 games, with a tough road game ahead of them on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite being viewed as the favorite to land Miami's Jimmy Butler, the Suns didn't make a move and were limited due to Bradley Beal's no-trade clause.
Durant heads into this offseason with one year remaining on his contract, as he's set to turn 37 years old by the start of next season.
