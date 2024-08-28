17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Honest Statement on Bronny James Criticism
Bronny James was selected 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft. The son of Lakers star LeBron James, the former USC guard will have an unprecedented spotlight for a second round pick.
Having already dealt with criticism simply for being drafted, James will have to deal with an unusual amount of attention in his rookie season and likely his entire career. Speaking on this during a recent episode of his Underground Lounge podcast, 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams pushed back against the criticism James has faced.
“Bronny getting criticized for s—t he ain’t even said nothing about,” Williams said. “He said, ‘The only thing I want is to hear my name get called.’ And then we debated for two weeks about how good a 55th pick was… [He] didn’t ask for this level of attention. And I think he’s going to be a pro. He has 3-4 years to be developed. It looks like the kid is a workhorse. I think he’ll get a fair shot.”
Williams spent two seasons with the Lakers, so he understands what that spotlight alone can bring. Having the best run of his NBA career with the LA Clippers, Williams spent six of his 17 NBA seasons in Los Angeles.
Needless to say, this will be a very interesting season for the Lakers.
