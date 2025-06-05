17-Year NBA Veteran Predicted to Make Big Decision With LA Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers received significant contributions from a multitude of players, including those without Kawhi Leonard, which led to their second consecutive 50-win season.
James Harden elevated his play to the level of an All-Star that the league saw win the NBA MVP years ago. Norman Powell rose to the occasion without Kawhi Leonard and made an All-Star push. Ivica Zubac transformed into one of the best centers in the league.
However, it was not always about being at the top of the totem pole for the Clippers in the 2024-2025 season, but rather the role players that the team added around the edges that made the team whole.
The Clippers traded for one of the best guard defenders in the NBA, Kris Dunn, and immediately extended him to a three-year deal. They also brought in Derrick Jones Jr., who came off an NBA Finals run with the Dallas Mavericks, and signed Nicolas Batum back after trading him in the James Harden deal in 2023.
Those three moves in the offseason brought a different aspect to the Clippers in a season where many thought that the team would be at the bottom of the Western Conference.
Batum was essential to pushing the Denver Nuggets to seven games in the first round of the playoffs, providing the ability to switch on the defensive end and quality three-point shooting.
A new report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto revealed some very good news for the Clippers and their fans regarding Batum.
"It’s worth noting the Clippers expect 36-year-old French forward Nicolas Batum to return next season. Batum has a $4.9 million player option for next season," Scotto wrote.
At 36 years old, Batum remains one of the best role players in the NBA, and his intangibles are essential for the Clippers.
