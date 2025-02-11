17-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Controversial Mavericks Decision
The ripple effect of the Dallas Mavericks' controversial decision to trade Luka Doncic is something that'll last until the end of the season and beyond.
To say Mavericks fans are unhappy with the trade would be an understatement. Fans are protesting in the arena, bringing signs asking GM Nico Harrison to be fired, and are even getting kicked out of the arena.
On Monday night, as the Mavericks faced off against the Sacramento Kings, Dallas had a fan ejected for bringing a sign that said "Fire Nico."
It was a decision that sparked controversy not just online with fans, but with former NBA players, too. Clippers legend Lou Williams spoke about the fan getting ejected during an episode of Fan Duel TV's Run It Back.
"No, that is part of the fan experience," Williams said. "There's no profanity, there's no disrespect there. That is being a fan, that is being a fanatic. That's what makes this game great. I don't have to agree with you that disrupts my fandom. I don't have to agree with even if you're my home team. I can be displeased with decisions that you make and I can protest them peacefully at games."
Williams believes that if the Mavericks continue down the path that they're currently on, they'll be asking for a PR nightmare.
"The idea of them stopping this or kicking people out, is going to be a PR nightmare that they can't even imagine," Williams said. "I don't see where this makes sense."
Truthfully, the Dallas Mavericks are already in the middle of a PR nightmare.
