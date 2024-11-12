17-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo to OKC Thunder Trade Idea
Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren will be sidelined for 8-10 weeks with a hip fracture after taking a hard fall against the Golden State Warriors. While OKC is talented enough to win games in Holmgren’s absence, his injury leaves them without a healthy center on the roster.
Amid this development, NBA legend Paul Pierce proposed a Holmgren trade that sends him to the Milwaukee Bucks for 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokoumpo.
“If you can find a way to get Giannis to OKC… Nobody can give you the assets that OKC can give you… If you saying Chet and draft picks for Giannis, I gotta really sit down,” Pierce said.
Reacting to this on a segment of FanDuel’s Run it Back show, former LA Clippers star Lou Williams pushed back against this idea.
“I’m not buying,” Williams said. “If I’m OKC, I like where I am. I like my young core. I like the direction we’re going in. I’m not rattling the cage by bringing in a superstar we have to play through. Giannis isn’t at the phase of his career where he’s gonna take a step back… He still feels like he’s very much the go-to guy in any scenario.”
Williams added that he could see a scenario where Oklahoma City landing another established star makes sense for their current group, but he would rather see this team continue in the direction they are heading.
