17-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Kevin Durant Injury News
This NBA season hasn't been kind with the injury bug. Within just 10 games, fans have seen players like Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Paolo Banchero, and now Kevin Durant injured.
Despite Durant being an integral part of the Phoenix Suns, former Clippers star Lou Williams believes Phoenix will still be okay without him. During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run It Back show, Williams expressed his thoughts on Durant's calf strain.
"I think they'll be fine this time around," Williams said. "Last year, I had some concerns with them dealing with injuries and how they were going to be sustainable. This is only two weeks, this is probably a five to six-game stretch."
The Phoenix Suns currently have a record of 8-2 in the Western Conference. They've been one of the best teams in the NBA with Durant in the lineup, and Williams believes Bradley Beal should help keep the team afloat without him. Their next seven games are against the: Jazz, Kings, Thunder, Timberwolves, Magic, Knicks, and Lakers.
"From what I've seen from these Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal is finding his place in this big three," Williams said. "He's finding his rhythm when to be aggressive during games, when he has that takeover ability and go out there and show out there and prove why he was that number one guy in Washington. That's encouraging to me."
Hopefully, Kevin Durant's injury isn't too serious, and fans can see the NBA champion back on the court sooner rather than later.
