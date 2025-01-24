17-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to LaMelo Ball All-Star Snub
The NBA has announced the 2025 All-Star starters, sparking many conversations about who did and did not get selected. Both conferences have possible snubs, especially at the guard position.
The Western Conference starters are Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokic. The Eastern Conference starters are Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Many fans were shocked to see Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry get the nod despite a disappointing season, but the biggest surprise was likely the absence of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.
Ball led all East guards in fan voting by a wide margin but was third in player voting and a shocking seventh in media voting. Ball dominating the fan voting led many to believe he would get the nod, but Brunson and Mitchell ultimately got the spots over him.
Three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year and former LA Clippers star Lou Williams spoke on Ball's snub from the All-Star starting lineup, revealing how he believes the Hornets star could get snubbed from the All-Star game entirely.
"You can go from being one of the top vote-getters to possibly not getting in at all, simply because some other guys are playing better, their teams are playing better, they're in better positions," Williams said. "Where it will get interesting is some of the other young guys. Cade Cunningham, Tyler Herro down in Miami. These are guys that I think are probably going to get that look before LaMelo Ball simply because of their records and the impact that they've had on their teams."
Ball is averaging 29.0 points and 7.5 assists per game, but could get snubbed because the Hornets are 11-29 on the season. The 23-year-old is playing at an extremely high level, and a team's success should not impact All-Star results.
