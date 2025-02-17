17-Year NBA-Veteran Reacts to LeBron James' Controversial Decision
All-Star weekend has finally concluded after the final mini tournament game was played. Team Shaq picked up the final victory as Warriors star Steph Curry won the All-Star MVP award. Unfortunately for NBA fans, LeBron James did not play in this contest.
Reports started circulating that James was feeling “ankle discomfort.” The Lakers star has been receiving criticism for this decision as it was a decision made too late for him to be replaced, and many speculate it has something to do with playing the Rising Stars champion, Team Candace.
Former Clippers guard Lou Williams spoke out about this circumstance defending the NBA Legend.
“I’ll say something that you guys might not agree with. I have zero criticism for LeBron James sitting this thing out,” Williams said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back program.
“Now could he have done this earlier and allowed someone to have his spot, sure but if I’m a 21-year veteran and I’m LeBron James and I get there and I’m like ‘you know what I’m not about to play against the Rising Stars, that’s not what I’m about to do’,” Williams said.
So even if James wasn’t doing it because of the Rising Stars game, what about the timing of this decision?
“The timing is one thing,” Williams added. “Again if there is a legitimate thing about an ankle and this and that, I’m not going to fight that part but, what I’m saying is if I get there I’m just not going to do it timing I can agree with you, I can get with that.”
So what if James just didn’t show up to begin with?
“That would be a whole different conversation if he don’t go,” said Williams. “If he don’t go at all we are still going to say why isn’t he there, like Luka, Luka wasn’t there but nobody is talking about Luka. The difference between Luka and LeBron James is, IT’S LEBRON JAMES,” Williams stated.
James is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists while shooting 52/40/76 from the field this season. James is expected to be back in action on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.
