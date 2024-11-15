17-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to LeBron James' Retirement Statement
On Wednesday night, LeBron James shocked the NBA world when he said had 1-2 years left in his career before retiring. While it's hard to believe now, the end may be coming soon for one of the greatest basketball careers ever.
This season, LeBron is averaging 24.3 points, 9.4 assists, and 8.1 rebounds on 52/46/79 shooting from the field. Even at 39-years-old, LeBron somehow increased his three-point shooting to become a career high, and it doesn't look like he's going to slow down any time soon. Still, one day it will finally come.
LeBron's announcement sent waves around the NBA, and had both former and current players talking. During FanDuelTV's Run It Back show, former Clippers star Lou Williams likened LeBron's potential retirement to his time with Kobe Bryant.
"One day he's going to wake up and it's going to feel like someone stole his Space Jam basketball," Williams said. "He's just not going to have that step. I reference back to my last season with Kobe. Kobe started that season wheels turning, ready to go, ready to put a playoff run together. In the first 10 games, his body didn't give him what it wanted him to give. It just didn't have that step, it didn't have that pop. His focus became different. His focus became, 'Let me announce this retirement.'"
While LeBron is still playing like a top-player in the NBA, Williams believes that one day it'll creep up on LeBron. One day a change in mentality may completely occur for LeBron entirely.
"I think the same thing for LeBron. In a year or two, he's going to do all the things that are necessary for him to play, he's going to do all the steps necessary to make sure he's healthy," Williams said. "Before you know it, the game is just going to get faster and faster and he's going to feel it."
Two years seems like far away from now, but it can come very quickly.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade