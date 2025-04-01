All Clippers

17-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Major LaMelo Ball Injury News

Clippers legend Lou Williams spoke about the Charlotte Hornets shutting down LaMelo Ball to potentially tank for Cooper Flagg

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks around after being called for a foul during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks around after being called for a foul during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the NBA's regular season comes winding down, so does losing teams beginning to shut down their key players.

Zion Williamson, De'Aaron Fox, and LaMelo Ball are among some of the top names shutting down for the rest of the season. Whenever these situations do happen, many question whether or not their injuries are legitimate, or if they're just trying to tank for a top pick.

On Friday, the Charlotte Hornets shut down LaMelo Ball for what was reported to be two minor procedures for wrist and ankle issues.

Former Clippers legend Lou Williams that while it may be beneficial for the Hornets to shut down Ball to tank for Cooper Flagg, it's likely a legitimate situation.

"I think it could be a little bit of both," Williams said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show.. "You don't have minor procedures and surgeries for stuff that's not actually aching. So, if these are a couple of clean up things, you've gotta say that's a legitimate thing that they're concerned with his health moving forward."

However, at the same time, Williams believes that the Hornets are probably trying to kill two birds with one stone when it comes down to shutting down Ball.

"Also, it could be great timing as well, put a few more lottery balls in that bowl for us to get an opportunity to get Cooper Flagg," Williams said. "They got a legitimate reason to shut him down...they can put themselves in a better position to get Flagg, so by all means."

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg
Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates with guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The race for Cooper Flagg is here, and one would have to imagine that the Charlotte Hornets will be one of the leading candidates in it.

Related Articles

Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Orlando Magic

Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status for Clippers vs Magic

NBA Fans React to Donovan Mitchell's Post After Clippers-Cavaliers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News