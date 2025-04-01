17-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Major LaMelo Ball Injury News
As the NBA's regular season comes winding down, so does losing teams beginning to shut down their key players.
Zion Williamson, De'Aaron Fox, and LaMelo Ball are among some of the top names shutting down for the rest of the season. Whenever these situations do happen, many question whether or not their injuries are legitimate, or if they're just trying to tank for a top pick.
On Friday, the Charlotte Hornets shut down LaMelo Ball for what was reported to be two minor procedures for wrist and ankle issues.
Former Clippers legend Lou Williams that while it may be beneficial for the Hornets to shut down Ball to tank for Cooper Flagg, it's likely a legitimate situation.
"I think it could be a little bit of both," Williams said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show.. "You don't have minor procedures and surgeries for stuff that's not actually aching. So, if these are a couple of clean up things, you've gotta say that's a legitimate thing that they're concerned with his health moving forward."
However, at the same time, Williams believes that the Hornets are probably trying to kill two birds with one stone when it comes down to shutting down Ball.
"Also, it could be great timing as well, put a few more lottery balls in that bowl for us to get an opportunity to get Cooper Flagg," Williams said. "They got a legitimate reason to shut him down...they can put themselves in a better position to get Flagg, so by all means."
The race for Cooper Flagg is here, and one would have to imagine that the Charlotte Hornets will be one of the leading candidates in it.
