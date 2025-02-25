17-Year NBA Veteran’s Honest Statement On Anthony Edwards
Since being selected first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has progressed every year he has been in the league. This season, he's turned himself into one of the top three-point shooters in the league, shooting 10.2 threes per night and converting on over 40% of them.
While there's no doubt that Edwards is one of the top stars in the NBA, he doesn't necessarily get the spotlight due to playing in a small market with Minnesota. With his roots based in Atlanta, Georgia, Georgia native and ex-Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams shared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back what he wants to see from the Timberwolves star.
"He's our guy, the whole city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia as a whole, we look at Ant as our guy," Williams shared. "We want him to wear that hat proudly. Now the bright lights is not for everybody...You not always going to be as poppin' as you are now."
Not only did Edwards play high school basketball in Atlanta, but he stayed in-state, going to play for the Georgia Bulldogs for his one season of college basketball. As Williams mentioned, Edwards has the backing of all of Georgia and shouldn't overlook capitalizing on that opportunity.
There's no guaranteeing anything, but if his situation in Minnesota starts to worsen, Edwards would surely be linked to a potential move back to his home state of Atlanta to play with the Hawks.
