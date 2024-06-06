All Clippers

17-Year NBA Veteran Sends Strong Message to Dan Hurley After Lakers News

This former Los Angeles Lakers player reacted to the Dan Hurley news

Joey Linn

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley shouts at his team during the Men's NCAA national championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024.
Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley shouts at his team during the Men's NCAA national championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski dropped massive report on Thursday, revealing that Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley is the frontrunner for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching position, not former NBA guard JJ Redick.

"The Los Angeles Lakers are targeting UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley as the franchise's next coach and are preparing a massive, long-term contract offer to bring the back-to-back NCAA national champion to the NBA, sources told ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote. "The Lakers have had preliminary contact with Hurley and the sides are planning to escalate discussions in the coming days, sources told ESPN. Hurley has been at the forefront of the Lakers' search from the beginning of the process, even while the organization has done its due diligence interviewing several other candidates, sources said."

This report directly contradicts what The Athletic's Shams Charania recently reported, as the NBA insider wrote on Tuesday, "The Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on JJ Redick as the front-runner to be the franchise’s next head coach, league and media industry sources told The Athletic."

In a recent segment of FanDuel's Run it Back show, former NBA guard Lou Williams reacted to the news, saying, "I don't like it. He's king of the hill in Connecticut. You are the absolute king. You have no competition there. You are the man, you're getting paid as if you're an NBA head coach, you have an opportunity to mold players... everything is trending in your favor to stay at UConn."

Williams added that the Lakers job will be an uphill battle, which is why he would advise Hurley to remain at UConn. Playing 17 seasons in the NBA, Williams spent six years in Los Angeles, four with the LA Clippers and two with the Lakers.

