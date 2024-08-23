17-Year NBA Veteran Sends Strong Message to WNBA on Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Rookie of the Year Race
In almost any other season, both Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese would be the undisputed favorite for WNBA Rookie of the Year. Both amid historic campaigns, Clark and Reese have done it in their own ways this season.
Currently averaging 17.8 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds, Clark would become the first player in WNBA history to average these numbers for an entire season.
Not the all-around offensive threat Clark is, Reese has been historic in her own way this season, and is on pace to break the WNBA's single-season rebound record in her rookie year.
These numbers have led to some arguing the WNBA should give both Clark and Reese the Rookie of the Year, making them co-winners of the award. This is not a popular opinion among everyone, including former LA Clippers star Lou Williams.
During an episode of his Underground Lounge podcast, Williams sent a strong message to the WNBA, saying this is a moment where they need to stand on something rather than giving this award to both players.
"I don't want it to be [co-winners]," Williams said. "Because I think that's like, for lack of a better term, I think that's some b**** a** s***. For the women, stand on the decision. You don't want everything to be cookie cutter... No, start standing on business. We represent the best of the best... I want to see that for the women's game."
While Williams feels strongly about the WNBA making a firm decision on Rookie of the Year, he admitted this is an instance where different things may need to be explored.
"But I honestly feel like this is one of those scenarios where you explore that," Williams added. "Because you don't want to take away what Angel Reese has done."
Williams spent 17 years in the NBA, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and Houston Rockets.
