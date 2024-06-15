17-Year NBA Veteran Sends Warning to Lakers During Coaching Search
The Los Angeles Lakers are in search of their fourth head coach in the last five years. It's arguably the hottest seat in the league, and one former Clippers star and 17-year NBA veteran thinks they may have made a mistake.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run It Back show, Lou Williams made a claim that maybe the Los Angeles Lakers made a mistake when they fired Darvin Ham.
"Everything is a fair game when you're dealing with the Los Angeles Lakers," Williams said. "It feels like every few years, we're having this conversation. I'll go viral, and I'll say maybe they made a mistake by letting Darvin Ham go. It was very early in his career, very early in this process. Sometimes, you have to allow things to grow; you gotta allow things to see what you're going to get out of it."
Make no mistake, Williams made the statement with the full intention of knowing that it could be controversial, but he also meant it. Darvin Ham was only coach of the Lakers for two seasons, and in those two seasons, he got the team to the Western Conference Finals. Not only that, but the team only lost to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, which is a team no coach would have had them beat - not even JJ Redick.
Still, the biggest sigh of relief in this situation for Clippers fans is that they won't be seeing Ty Lue head over to the Lakers.
