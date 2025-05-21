20-Year NBA Veteran Defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander From Major Criticism
The 2024-25 NBA MVP is set to be announced on Wednesday prior to the start of the Knicks-Pacers Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. A race that's down to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it is believed that Gilgeous-Alexander will end up being the winner of the coveted award.
This comes after his Game 1 performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he scored 31 points to lead the Thunder to a second-half comeback win. While his performance was crucial in OKC's win, it came with a lot of criticism as he earned 14 free throw attempts, some of which were questionable. Coming to his defense, ex-Los Angeles Clippers star Jamal Crawford spoke up.
Joining the Pat McAfee Show, Crawford defended Gilgeous-Alexander after McAfee shared he hates the foul-baiting that Shai does. "You shouldn't hate it. If you took out all his free throws, he'd still lead the league in scoring," Crawford said.
While there is no doubt that Gilgeous-Alexander does receive some questionable calls, Crawford's take isn't incorrect. Even though Gilgeous-Alexander led the league with 7.9 free throws made per game, the NBA's second-leading scorer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, led the league in free throw attempts at 10.6 per game.
Given that the argument has plenty of people siding on Crawford's side, it seems as though the NBA could look into how they officiate foul calling, given how players are still able to draw free throws using "non-basketball" moves. As for now, Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to find ways to get to the line and change the game for OKC.
