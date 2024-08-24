20-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Anthony Edwards’ Controversial Michael Jordan Statement
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards recently ignited a debate about the differences between today’s NBA and past eras, drawing both attention and reactions from current and former players.
Edwards, 23, was asked about how his generation of basketball compares to older ones, particularly the 1990s. Initially claiming he couldn’t comment on the older era, Edwards didn’t shy away from offering his opinion.
“I didn’t watch it back in the day, so I can’t speak on it,” Edwards said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. (Michael Jordan) was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe (Bryant), they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill.”
Jamal Crawford, a former 20-year NBA veteran, weighed in on Edwards’ comments. While the former LA Clippers guard acknowledged Edwards’ confidence and talent, he emphasized the importance of respecting the game’s history from prior eras.
In addition to his comments on the generational differences in basketball, Edwards also reflected on the difficulty of winning championships at a young age. “I don’t know too many guys who won a championship super young, besides Kobe,” Edwards said. “Other than him, everybody took years and years of losing to get there. I just want to keep taking the next step.”
Edwards’ bold statements continue to fuel discussions about the evolution of the NBA, with Crawford’s reaction highlighting the ongoing dialogue between past and present generations of players. While some continue to place a strong emphasis on prior NBA generations, others tend to feel those eras have. been passed by in talent. The debate will never end, with the current generation always became that older era drawing this type of critique.
Related Articles
16-Year NBA Veteran Makes Blunt James Harden, Paul George Statement
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard