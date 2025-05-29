All Clippers

20-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to OKC Thunder Reaching Finals vs Wolves

Former LA Clippers star Jamal Crawford made sure to give the Oklahoma City Thunder its flowers

Matt Guzman

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Still the youngest team in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder are headed to the NBA Finals over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Game 5 at Paycom Center was another blowout in favor of the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned his keep as the series' Most Valuable Player. He finished the five-game matchup with an efficient 34-point outing to help propel Oklahoma City to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2012.

Former LA Clippers star Jamal Crawford made sure to give the point guard his flowers.

Not before his coach, however.

"Will talk about S.G.A.," Crawford wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "will talk about the Thunder’s supporting stars, will talk about (its) defense ... BUT a hidden thing in this, (its) coach is a SUPERSTAR on the sidelines. Much respect to coach (Mark) Daigneault."

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Daigneault was in contention for this season's Coach of the Year Award, earning two first-place votes and a slew of third-place votes, but despite not taking home the hardware, his role in Oklahoma City has not been minimized.

Behind his leadership, the Thunder will take on the winner of the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers series in the NBA Finals with a chance to win its first championship in franchise history.

And Daigneault would certainly prefer a Larry O'Brien Trophy over a Coach of the Year Award.

Related Articles

Ex-Clippers Star Compares Tyrese Haliburton to LeBron James, Steph Curry

Clippers Legend Believes Team Will Make LaMelo Ball Trade

Clippers Urged to Make Trade for Ex-Lakers Guard

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News