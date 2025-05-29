20-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to OKC Thunder Reaching Finals vs Wolves
Still the youngest team in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder are headed to the NBA Finals over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Game 5 at Paycom Center was another blowout in favor of the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned his keep as the series' Most Valuable Player. He finished the five-game matchup with an efficient 34-point outing to help propel Oklahoma City to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2012.
Former LA Clippers star Jamal Crawford made sure to give the point guard his flowers.
Not before his coach, however.
"Will talk about S.G.A.," Crawford wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "will talk about the Thunder’s supporting stars, will talk about (its) defense ... BUT a hidden thing in this, (its) coach is a SUPERSTAR on the sidelines. Much respect to coach (Mark) Daigneault."
Daigneault was in contention for this season's Coach of the Year Award, earning two first-place votes and a slew of third-place votes, but despite not taking home the hardware, his role in Oklahoma City has not been minimized.
Behind his leadership, the Thunder will take on the winner of the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers series in the NBA Finals with a chance to win its first championship in franchise history.
And Daigneault would certainly prefer a Larry O'Brien Trophy over a Coach of the Year Award.
