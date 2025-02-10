20-Year NBA Veteran's Statement on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show
The NFL season is officially over, and Super Bowl 59 is now wrapped up. The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Kansas City Chiefs to prevent a historic "three-peat," and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got revenge for his team's loss in 2023. While there are multiple reasons for people all around the world to tune in to the big game, one of those is the halftime performance.
Legends across all music genres have performed across the several decades of Super Bowls, but the performer honored with the opportunity on Sunday night was California-native Kendrick Lamar. Given the common crossing of paths between the music and sports industries, it's no surprise that NBA athletes were speaking up about the performance. One of those athletes who reacted was former Los Angeles Clippers guard Jamal Crawford, making his thoughts known on the halftime performance.
Posting a photo to his X account with Lamar's Grammy Award-winning song "Alright" playing, Crawford said, "The only artist I’ve ever seen, play the Super Bowl and not do all their “hits” Thinking different. 👑 Kendrick. Respect bro!"
The photo posted was one of Crawford acknowledging Lamar courtside at a Clippers game, as Crawford played for the Clippers for five out of his 20 NBA seasons. While in Los Angeles, Crawford won two Sixth Man of the Year awards and finished top three in voting two other times.
Even though Lamar's halftime performance has drawn mixed ratings online due to his popular internet beef with rapper Drake, there's no denying the influence Lamar has on people from Southern California specifically and players like Crawford, who spent time with the Clippers during Lamar's rise into stardom.
