20-Year NBA Veteran Sends Message to Kevin Durant on Instagram
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is entering his 18th season in the NBA. This will be the 17th season Durant has appeared in, as he missed the entire 2019-20 campaign recovering from an achilles injury.
Selected second overall by the Seattle Supersonics (now Oklahoma City Thunder) in the 2007 NBA Draft, Durant has become one of the all-time greats. Making 14 All-Star teams and 11 All-NBA teams, Durant also has four scoring titles, two Finals MVP awards, and one league MVP award.
Celebrating his 36th birthday on Sunday, Durant received a social media message from the NBA.
One former NBA star who sent a birthday message to Durant is Jamal Crawford.
Via Crawford: “Happy born day to one of the greatest on or off the court. Respect KD.”
A 20-year NBA veteran and three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner, Crawford spent five seasons with the LA Clippers. Appearing in 370 games for the Clippers, Crawford made more appearances for LA than he did for any of the other eight teams he played for.
Crawford won the last of his two Sixth Man of the Year awards in LA, winning the first one with the Atlanta Hawks. Spending five years with those Lob City teams, Crawford had some great battles against Durant and Oklahoma City.
The Clippers and Thunder faced off in the 2014 Western Conference Semifinals. Oklahoma City won that series before falling to the San Antonio Spurs who won it all that season.
