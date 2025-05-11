3x NBA All-Star Defends James Harden Amid Massive Criticism
The LA Clippers' 2024-25 campaign came to an end last week with a Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Things were looking great for LA when they took a 2-1 series lead, but ultimately crumbled by losing three of the next four
Much of the blame for the Clippers' loss has been put on veteran guard James Harden, especially after an underwhelming Game 7 performance. In their season-ending Game 7 loss, Harden dropped just seven points on 2-8 shooting from the field and 1-4 from deep. Of course, Harden still contributed with 13 assists, but he could not score when they were desperate.
After his Game 7 performance, many fans started pointing out how Harden seems to always underperform when it matters most. However, not everyone feels like Harden is a playoff "choker." Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas asked if it was fair to call Harden the biggest choker in modern sports history.
"No," Arenas responded. "It's like you know what you're looking for to paint the picture you want to paint, but you don't look at it all... If you're gonna make this and compare him to LeBron James, who's been a number-one option this whole time, Steph, KD, then you can only use his Houston years to really see what it means."
Arenas is referencing the statistic that Harden has 55 career playoff games with five or fewer made field goals, compared to LeBron James' nine, Steph Curry's eight, and Kevin Durant's four.
Arenas revealed that only 11 of those games with five or fewer made field goals came when he was with the Houston Rockets, which is still more than James, Curry, and Durant have, and Harden played just eight postseasons in Houston.
Harden is certainly getting some unfair treatment from the media after his playoff collapse, but it is hard to say it is not somewhat warranted.